The Aiken Triple Crown is made up of three equine-related events happening on three consecutive weekends in March: the Aiken Trials, the Aiken Spring Steeplechase and Pacers & Polo.
The Aiken Standard has compiled ticket and parking information for each event.
Aiken Trials
Saturday, March 14
Aiken Training Track, 538 Two Notch Road
• Gates, vendors and concessions will open at 10 a.m.
• Kids Paddock in the infield will feature inflatables and face painting for children.
• Opening ceremonies, including the induction of the late Gus Schickedanz into the Aiken Training Track's Ambassador Club, will start at about noon. Schickedanz was a Canadian horse owner and breeder who wintered in Aiken and trained at the Aiken Training Track.
• Races will start after the opening ceremonies at about 1 p.am. The schedule is subject to change.
• U.S. Pony Racing will be featured between races throughout the program.
• Tailgate and Best Hat Contests: The Best Hat Contest is free to enter; entrants should go to the paddock when the announcer calls. The Tailgate Contest will require a $5 donation for entry. All proceeds will benefit the Friends of the Animal Shelter. Entries will be collected before 11:30 a.m. on the day of the race.
• Tickets and parking: General admission ticket is $15 in advance, $20 at gate; infield/outfield general admission parking is $15 in advance, $20 at gate.
• Tickets are available online at www.aikentrainingtrack.com and at the Aiken Training Track office at 538 Two Notch Road S.E. Tickets also are available at Aiken Saddlery, H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, Aiken County Visitors Center on Laurens Street, Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum on Park Avenue and Unique Expressions.
• Tent permits: Permits are $20 and are available at the Aiken Training Track office.
• For availability of railside spaces, call the Aiken Training Track office.
For more information, call the Aiken Training Track office at 803-648-4631 or visit www.aikentrainingtrack.com.
Aiken Spring Steeplechase
Saturday, March 21
Aiken Horse Park Foundation's Bruce's Field, 931 Powderhouse Road S.E.
• Gates open at 9 a.m.
• Village of Shops opens at 10 a.m.
• Guarantor Tent Party opens at 10:30 a.m.
• First race starts at 1 p.m.
• Carriage parade starts at 1:15 p.m.
• Second race starts at 2 p.m.
• Hat Contest and Crazy Pants Contest starts at 2:45 p.m. The contests will take place at the Village of Shops. Hat Contest categories include Most Elegant and Spring Themed.
• Third race starts at 2:30 p.m.
• Fourth race starts at 3 p.m.
• Fifth race starts at 3:30 p.m.
• Sixth race starts at 4 p.m.
• Tickets: Patron passes are required for entry into the Aiken Steeplechase. Patron passes are $25 per person in advance and are $40 at the gate on race day. Children 10 and under are free. Tickets are available online at www.aikensteeplechase.com, at the Aiken Steeplechase office at 538 Two Notch Road, over the phone at 803-648-9641 or at ticket outlets as follows: Aiken County Visitors Center, Aiken Saddlery & Supply, Floyd & Green Jewelers, Plum Pudding, Parks Pharmacy, Unique Expressions, USC Aiken and all Security Federal Bank locations.
• Guarantor Tent Party: Guarantor Tent Party tickets are $150 per person and include a buffet brunch by Keith Ackerman, the banquet chef at Rose Hill in Aiken; music by Anybody’s Guess; an open bar; and a view of the finish line.
• Parking: All infield and outfield parking spots are reserved before race day. Additional parking is available at the Powderhouse Polo Field. Parking spots at the polo field are $20 in advance and $30 on race day.
For more information, call the Steeplechase Association Office at 803-648-9641 or visit www.aikensteeplechase.com.
Pacers & Polo
Saturday, March 28
Rain date, Sunday, March 29
Powderhouse Polo Field, 820 Powerhouse Road
• Gates open at 10:30 a.m.
• Polo match starts at 1 p.m.
• Silent auction from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
• Tickets: Advance tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for children (under 6 is free). Tickets at the gate on game day are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Advance general admission tickets are available at All-Star Tents and Events, USC Aiken Athletic Department, H. Odell Weeks Activities Center and Lionel Smith Ltd.
• Parking: $5 per car.
• Rail spots: $115 per spot and includes general tickets. To reserve a railside parking space, call the USC Aiken Athletic Department at 803-641-3331.
• VIP Hospitality Tent tickets: $70 if purchased by March 13; $85 after March 13. VIP tickets include a buffet lunch hosted by Dr. Sandra Jordan, USC Aiken chancellor; railside VIP viewing and seating; an open bar; program; Winner’s Circle; and pictures. For information or to purchase VIP Hospitality Tent tickets, call 803-641-3518. Proceeds provide scholarships for USC Aiken students.
For more information, visit www.usca.edu/pacersandpolo.