Trying to find something to wear for the races that isn't a dress? Fox and Lady sales associate Winter Thompson helps bring spring ideas. Re-create your favorites with these pants-inspired outfits. 

Stepping into Triple Crown
Aiken resident Michel'le Jackson dressed by Fox and Lady for Triple Crown. 
Bell Bottoms are making their come back
Aiken Standard multimedia journalist Michel’le Jackson and Fox and Lady sales associate Winter Thompson share their thoughts on these spring trends: 

1. Pink top: "With pink being my favorite color, I immediately fell in love with this top for the floral pants,” said Michel'le Jackson. 

2. Floral print pants: "When I saw these pants, I didn't like them until I saw them on,” said Michel'le Jackson.

3. Multi-colored bracelets: "The Erimish bracelets are gorgeous and affordable! You can stack them with any color you like,” said Winter Thompson. 

4. Necklace: "This necklace is simple yet detailed. It goes with everything,” said Michel'le Jackson.

5. Handbag: "Brighton handbags are made with top grade leather and have a two-year warranty, which no other handbag brand offers,” said Winter Thompson. 

6. White bell bottoms: "The flare jeans are definitely making a comeback,” said Winter Thompson.  

7. Wedges: "The corky wedges are so comfortable and go with absolutely everything,” said Winter Thompson. 

8. Sun hat: "The sun is the No. 1 ager. Protect that skin with a sun hat,” said Michel'le Jackson. 

9. Floral blouse: "The season for flowers is coming quickly and the Joseph Ribkoff top goes great with the white flare jeans,” said Winter Thompson. 

10. Chain purse: "What I loved about this bag is it has a chain. You could wear it without using hands, which I think would be useful at the races,” said Michel'le Jackson.

Michel'le Jackson Multimedia Journalist 

