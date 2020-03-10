Trying to find something to wear for the races that isn't a dress? Fox and Lady sales associate Winter Thompson helps bring spring ideas. Re-create your favorites with these pants-inspired outfits.
Aiken Standard multimedia journalist Michel’le Jackson and Fox and Lady sales associate Winter Thompson share their thoughts on these spring trends:
1. Pink top: "With pink being my favorite color, I immediately fell in love with this top for the floral pants,” said Michel'le Jackson.
2. Floral print pants: "When I saw these pants, I didn't like them until I saw them on,” said Michel'le Jackson.
3. Multi-colored bracelets: "The Erimish bracelets are gorgeous and affordable! You can stack them with any color you like,” said Winter Thompson.
4. Necklace: "This necklace is simple yet detailed. It goes with everything,” said Michel'le Jackson.
5. Handbag: "Brighton handbags are made with top grade leather and have a two-year warranty, which no other handbag brand offers,” said Winter Thompson.
6. White bell bottoms: "The flare jeans are definitely making a comeback,” said Winter Thompson.
7. Wedges: "The corky wedges are so comfortable and go with absolutely everything,” said Winter Thompson.
8. Sun hat: "The sun is the No. 1 ager. Protect that skin with a sun hat,” said Michel'le Jackson.
9. Floral blouse: "The season for flowers is coming quickly and the Joseph Ribkoff top goes great with the white flare jeans,” said Winter Thompson.
10. Chain purse: "What I loved about this bag is it has a chain. You could wear it without using hands, which I think would be useful at the races,” said Michel'le Jackson.