So you thought you could do it all?
Here's our Triple Crown dos and don'ts for men. Van Smith, the owner of Lionel Smith Ltd., sounds off.
"Don't be scared to show a side of yourself that you wouldn't do any other time of the year," Smith said.
Dos
1. You want to wear something with a lot of color to it. You can wear a sweater vest that has color, shirts with color.
2. You can wear a wild shirt with khaki pants.
3. You can also wear a wild pair of pants with a solid color shirt.
4. Wear some wild socks.
5. Wear some comfortable shoes because you will be walking and standing up all day long.
Don'ts
1. If you're going to Steeplechase, you don't want to wear a pair of khaki pants, a blue blazer, a white shirt and just a bow tie.
2. If you have a wild pair of pants, don't put a white shirt with it. It needs to have a color with it. For example, if you have a pair of Madras patchwork pants, I wouldn't wear just a white shirt with that.
3.) I wouldn't even wear white pants with a black shirt. Even though you can, I wouldn't do it.
"What you wear needs to have color, it doesn't need to be boring. You need to really show your peacock out there," Smith said.