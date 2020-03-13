Even though many other sports events have been canceled or postponed because of the spread of the novel coronavirus, Aiken Training Track officials confirmed Friday afternoon their plans to conduct the 78th Aiken Trials on Saturday.
A news release was issued after an 11 a.m. special meeting of the Training Track’s board of directors that also included Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon, Aiken Steeplechase Association Secretary/Treasurer Mike Hosang and Hitchcock Woods Foundation Chairwoman Pat Corey.
The Steeplechase Association is in charge of the Aiken Spring Steeplechase, which is scheduled for March 21, and the Hitchcock Woods Foundation manages the Aiken Horse Show, which is set for April 3-5.
According to the release, the Steeplechase Association and Hitchcock Woods Foundation representatives supported the Training Track board’s decision to move forward with the Aiken Trials, according to the release.
The Spring Steeplechase and the Aiken Horse Show will “proceed as planned,” the release stated, but that could change if there is a “heightened threat” of coronavirus “in the weeks ahead” or S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster or Osbon’s office decide “to halt planned events.”
Directives from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also will be considered.
“With deep concern for Aiken citizens and the numerous fans who plan on attending the 2020 Aiken Trials,” the Training Track board has “taken extra measures” to provide hand sanitizer stations on the grounds of the facility Saturday, according to the release.
Thirty-five stations will be available to the public.
The Training Track’s board is encouraging Aiken Trials attendees to use the stations “a number of times” during the races, the release stated.
Gates for the Trials will open at 10 a.m.
The post time for the first race will be 12:20 p.m.
Races for thoroughbreds and ponies are on the program.
The Aiken Trials will kick off the 50th Aiken Triple Crown. Also part of the Triple Crown are the Aiken Spring Steeplechase and Pacers & Polo, which is scheduled for March 28.
The site of the Spring Steeplechase will be the Aiken Horse Park Foundation’s Bruce’s Field. Pacers & Polo will be held at the Powderhouse Polo Field.