The Aiken Downtown Development Association has announced the winner of 2019 Aiken Commemorative Ornament contest.
The Aiken Training Track is the winning idea for 2019.
The landmark received the most votes in the ADDA's annual contest, which began in August. Other ideas for the commemorative ornament included the Old Aiken Hospital and Palmetto Golf Club.
This marks the 24th year the contest has been held.
Everyone who voted for Aiken Training Track will be entered into a contest. The first-place winner will receive four free ornaments, the second-place winner will receive two free ornaments and the third-place winner will receive one free ornament.
Winners will be posted on the ADDA's Facebook page.
The ornament is available for purchase for $30 at the ADDA office, located at 208A The Alley in downtown Aiken, and at Aiken Office Supply on Whiskey Road in Aiken.
For a complete list of Aiken commemorative ornaments, visit www.DowntownAiken.com.