The ceremony to honor the 2019 Aiken-trained Horse of the Year that was scheduled for Sunday afternoon at the Aiken Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame and Museum has been postponed.
The reason for the decision to delay the event is “unforeseen circumstances,” wrote Hall of Fame and Museum Coordinator Lisa Hall in an email to the Aiken Standard on Wednesday.
A new date for the ceremony hasn’t been finalized yet, Hall added.
Concrete Rose, a 4-year-old filly, is the 2019 Aiken-trained Horse of the Year.
Last year, Concrete Rose won all four of her races and earned $1,041,900.
The 3-year-old filly captured the Belmont Oaks Invitational Stakes by 2¾ lengths at Belmont Park in New York in July and the Saratoga Oaks Invitational Stakes by 4¾ lengths at Saratoga Race Course, also in New York, in August.
Both races are grade I events.
In addition, Concrete Rose won two grade III races, the Florida Oaks at Tampa Bay Downs in Florida in March and the Edgewood Stakes Presented by Forcht Bank at Churchill Downs in Kentucky in May.
All four of Concrete Rose's 2019 starts were on grass.
To be eligible for Horse of the Year recognition locally, a thoroughbred must win a graded stakes and/or surpass $500,000 in lifetime earnings during the year in which it is honored.
A horse also must have spent time at the Aiken Training Track or another area training facility.
The Hall of Fame and Museum’s advisory board selects the Aiken-trained Horse of the Year.