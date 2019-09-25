Representatives from Aiken Together celebrate the $250,000 contribution from the State of South Carolina. Pictured, from left, are Jennifer Curtis, senior vice president and general counsel for Savannah River Nuclear Solutions and chair for the Center for African American History, Art, and Culture; Larry Ogletree, CAAHAC; Tim Simmons, Security Federal Corporation chair and Aiken Together Leadership Council co-chair; Walt Joseph, founder of the SRS Heritage Foundation' Stuart MacVean, president and CEO of SRNS and Aiken Together Campaign chair; and S.C. Rep. Bill Clyburn, D-Aiken, Aiken Together Leadership co-chair.