Aiken Together is celebrating its largest single contribution – a $250,000 commitment from the State of South Carolina – to benefit the ongoing education and economic vitality efforts in the greater Aiken area.
The contribution, secured through the work of State Rep. Bill Clyburn, D-Aiken, and the Community Foundation for the CSRA, will continue investments at the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum; The Center for African American History, Art and Culture; and the Savannah River Site Heritage Foundation.
In 2015, Aiken Together set a goal to raise $2 million by 2020 for those three institutions, with more than 160 pledges so far.
“This has been a five-year initiative to celebrate Aiken’s history, but also ensuring that same history will inform and shape our future,” said Clyburn, co-chair of the effort’s Leadership Council. “This community and corporate partnership set ambitious goals for 2020, and I’m excited at our progress.”
According to Security Federal Corporation Chair and Leadership Council Co-Chair Tim Simmons, the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum now has 15,000 annual visitors.
“The caboose restoration is complete, and work is underway on the passenger cars,” he said. “These facilities will soon be available for public receptions. The depot has helped drive downtown visitors, and we expect another great turnout to see Santa this holiday season.”
Aiken County has nearly completed its restoration work at the SRS Museum, and U.S. Department of Energy's support has brought exhibit upgrades and the hiring of Lauren Miller as the new SRS Museum director.
“All the new enhancements are perfectly timed for both our campaign and the 2020 celebration of SRS’ 70th anniversary,” said SRS Heritage Foundation Director Walt Joseph.
Located at the historic Immanuel Institute in downtown Aiken, the Center for African American History, Arts, and Culture celebrates the role of African Americans in Aiken County's history.
“Most of the first floor improvements are completed, and significant infrastructure investments are underway in the kitchen, restrooms, elevator and stairs,” said board member Larry Ogletree. “With our large second-floor space, we also have a good-sized, open venue that could be available for education exhibits and receptions.”
“Completing these three facilities will enhance the diverse cultural and historic offerings that make Aiken a distinctive place to live and work,” said Savannah River Nuclear Solutions President and CEO Stuart MacVean, the campaign’s general chairman. “Aiken Together is helping write the next chapter in Aiken’s history.”
To become a partner with Aiken Together, visit https://aikentogether.org/