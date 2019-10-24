Residents in the Aiken area will have the opportunity to safely dispose of unwanted medications Saturday as a part of National Drug Take Back Day.
Twice a year, the Drug Enforcement Administration designates a national day to ask everyone to safely dispose of unused medication, according to a news release from the Office of the South Carolina Attorney General.
The Aiken Department of Public Safety will have take back locations at Walmart, 2035 Whiskey Road, and TLC Medical Centre, 190 Crepe Myrtle Court.
The last National Take Back Day in April collected 937,443 pounds of prescription drugs, according to the news release.
A 2017 study found that up to 92% of patients prescribed opioids did not use their full prescription, according to the news release. An additional study found that nearly 80% of Americans who recently started using heroin reported misusing prescription opioids first.
Every day, 47 people in the U.S. die from overdoses involving prescription opioids, according to the news release. Each year, 11 million Americans abuse or misuse prescription pain medicines.
According to the news release, opioids go by many names including Vicodin, Oxycontin, Percocet, Opana, tramadol, morphine, Kadian and Avinz.
In a majority of the cases drugs are being taken from a family member's or friend's prescription, the news release states. Senior citizens are likely to keep unused pills and a grandparent's medicine cabinet is an easy place for teenagers or other loved ones to fuel their addiction.
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson encourages all South Carolinians to check for any unused or expired medications.
"There's no question that South Carolina has an opioid crisis and this is a way anyone with unused opioids can fight that," Wilson said.
In addition to opioids and other expired or unused medication, National Take Back Day will be accepting vaping devices and vaping cartridges for disposal.
Sites cannot accept vaping devices with a lithium battery that cannot be removed.
To find a nearby disposal location and additional information, visit https://takebackday.dea.gov.