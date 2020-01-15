An Aiken teen is facing charges for allegedly attempting to steal shoes at gunpoint in Hahn Village.
Decavien Alerieus Williams, 17, of Aiken is charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to jail records.
A victim told police he was robbed of his Jordan shoes at gunpoint around 7 p.m. on Jan. 11, according to an Aiken Department of Public Safety incident report.
The victim reported being stopped by the suspect and Montavius Kemp, 18, of Aiken in front of the basketball court in Hanh Villiage and demanded the victim to give them his shoes, the report states.
After the victim refused, the both suspects allegedly pointed a gun at the victim and proceeded to beat the victim with the weapons, causing injury the the victim's ear.
The victim reported a witness, an unnamed 17-year-old, intervened to help defend the victim, according to the report.
The witness further described the weapons as "black semi-automatic style pistols," according to the report.
Both the victim and the witness reported seeing the two suspects leave on a black and grey moped with only one of the victim's Jordan shoes, the report states.
Police arrested and charged Williams on Tuesday.
He was taken to the Aiken County detention center where he was being held Wednesday morning.
Police have issued a warrant for Kemp, on the charges of armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.