An Aiken teenager has been arrested and charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
Jorge Espinoza, 17, was arrested Monday by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office. His charge is criminal sexual conduct with a minor or attempt, victim 11 to 14 years of age.
A warrant provided by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office states Espinoza at age 16 engaged in sexual battery with a 13-year-old victim.
A report dated May 20 states a Department of Social Services intake worker reported allegations that the subject provided the victim with marijuana laced with meth and then sexually assaulted her.
Espinoza remained in the Aiken County detention center as of Wednesday afternoon.