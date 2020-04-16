Tyreius James Wakefield

An Aiken teenager was charged with armed robbery for allegedly taking money from a victim who attempted to purchase a gaming system from him at gunpoint. 

Tyreius James Wakefield, 17, of Aiken was charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a pistol by a person underage, according to jail records. 

On Tuesday, police in the area of Perrin Street heard gunshots, according to an Aiken Department of Public Safety incident report. 

Dispatch confirm a report of an armed robbery in front of a residence off Abbeville Avenue. 

The victim was reportedly meeting with the suspect to purchase a gaming system. 

Arrest warrants state the suspect robbed the victim at gunpoint of money. 

The victim was later able to identify the suspect from a Facebook profile photo. 

Wakefield was charged Wednesday and was taken to the Aiken County detention center where he is currently being held as of Thursday afternoon. 

