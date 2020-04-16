An Aiken teenager was charged with armed robbery for allegedly taking money from a victim who attempted to purchase a gaming system from him at gunpoint.
Tyreius James Wakefield, 17, of Aiken was charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a pistol by a person underage, according to jail records.
On Tuesday, police in the area of Perrin Street heard gunshots, according to an Aiken Department of Public Safety incident report.
Dispatch confirm a report of an armed robbery in front of a residence off Abbeville Avenue.
The victim was reportedly meeting with the suspect to purchase a gaming system.
Arrest warrants state the suspect robbed the victim at gunpoint of money.
The victim was later able to identify the suspect from a Facebook profile photo.
Wakefield was charged Wednesday and was taken to the Aiken County detention center where he is currently being held as of Thursday afternoon.