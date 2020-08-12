Aiken Technical College plan to honor the life of Sgt. John McCord by renaming its Security Building after the beloved on-campus deputy.
McCord served the college as its on-campus deputy from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office for about a decade until his death on July 3.
Aiken Technical College’s governing board reviewed and approved the college’s proposal to change the building’s name during the commission’s monthly meeting held Monday.
“Sgt. McCord was well-respected by our students, employees and the community," ATC President Dr. Forest Mahan said in a news release. "He never hesitated to go above and beyond to serve others. The opportunity to rename our Security Building after him is a way for us to recognize his contributions and honor his legacy for years to come."
The Security Building serves as the central campus office for the college’s security operations as well as a substation for the sheriff's office.
A ceremony will be held at a later date to reveal the building’s new name and honor McCord.