The Aiken Technical College Foundation raised more than $24,600 for student scholarships during its third annual Giving Gala on Oct. 4.
This is the most the foundation has raised from its annual gala during the event's three year run, according to a news release by the ATC Foundation.
“Support for this event extends from Aiken to Augusta and we are extremely grateful for the generosity of many,” ATC Foundation Director Mary Commons said. “When the community hears that this event raises funds for student scholarships at ATC, they are on board with sponsorships and donations. The community support is overwhelming.”
More than 180 attended the event, themed a "speakeasy soiree," at Woodside Plantation Country Club, according to the release.
Tickets for the Giving Gala were $75 per person with all proceeds benefitting student scholarships at ATC.
Activities at the event included photo backdrops, casino tables hosted by the Sertoma Club, raffles, a live auction and entertainment by Brooke Lundy and John Vaughn.
The Foundation awarded more than $130,200 in student scholarships in the 2018-19 academic year, according to the release.
“I have been fortunate over the past twenty years to award scholarships to very deserving students,” Commons said. “I see the difference it makes in their lives. They are so grateful for the scholarship and knowing that someone is helping them achieve their dream encourages them to achieve higher academically.”
Those interested in making a donation toward student scholarships may do so by visiting www.atc.edu/foundation or contacting Commons at (803) 508-7413.