Aiken Technical College will host its annual Awards Night virtually for the first time ever. The Awards Night video will premiere on the ACT Facebook page at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The Awards Night will celebrate students’ academic achievements, leadership and service to the college and the community.
The ATC Foundation will also announce current students who have been selected for scholarships for the 2020-2021 academic year. High school seniors who have been awarded an ATC scholarship will be announced at a later date.
Those tuning in to the video premiere will also hear from several staff members, including ATC President Dr. Forest Mahan.
The community is invited to join the college online in celebrating and recognizing student achievement.