When Aiken Technical College's president, Dr. Forest Mahan, spoke to the Rotary Club of Aiken last March, he discussed the school’s plan to construct a nursing education center.
Efforts to find funding for that major capital project are continuing, but meanwhile, Aiken Tech is expanding the scope of its health care program.
Mahan told Rotary Club members during their meeting Monday at Newberry Hall about the Graniteville-based school’s new Associate in Applied Science degree in emergency medical technology.
“It will be accredited this summer, and we will have a full two-year degree that will help keep people safe in terms of those emergency needs that come up in a health crisis,” Mahan said. “We are also working to help them (students) be on an ambulance and work with Aiken County or work with different firms to get the practical knowledge they need to have.
“This has been a remarkable turnaround because the program (for paramedics at Aiken Tech) was struggling a good bit,” he continued, “and within a year, we’ve been able to turn it around and get it to where it is right where it needs to be and to get accreditation.”
Mahan added that there had been discussions with Aiken County Administrator Clay Killian about the development of the degree and “making sure that pipeline stays open” to provide qualified emergency medical services, or EMS, workers.
The county has struggled to fill EMS positions and also to keep employees in those jobs after they have been hired.
The county’s 2019-2020 fiscal year budget that County Council passed last June included a 4% raise for EMS workers. Then, when the budget was amended late last year, those employees received an additional 10% increase in their pay.
Killian told County Council that up to three EMS stations at a time in the county have been closed temporarily because of a lack of personnel.
He said the reason why most of the county’s EMS employees were leaving was because there were higher paying jobs in their field in other places.
After Mahan’s presentation to the Rotary Club on Monday, Killian said he expects the new degree at Aiken Tech to be “a help” in providing improved emergency medical services in the county but added that it probably wouldn’t “fill all the holes” in county’s staff.
One reason why, Killian said, is that “people are just not going into the field.
“It’s a very difficult, high stress job,” he explained. “You see people at the worst moments in their lives all day long. It’s full of great highs when you save people, and there are great lows when you lose people.”
Because of the lack of personnel locally, it’s difficult for the county to provide EMS workers with the time they need for additional training.
“We’ve got so many vacancies that we can’t send them to school because they’ve got to work and make the runs,” Killian said.
Mahan said Aiken Tech instructors and other representatives of the school would be “talking up” the new emergency medical technology degree and recruiting students to pursue it.