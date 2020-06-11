Aiken Technical College is taking a stand against social and racial injustice.
Aiken Technical College released a statement Thursday about the vital role educational institutions have in taking action to discuss the need to address social injustices and racial inequality.
One of ATC's core values is diversity, according to the news release.
“We exemplify this value through our strategic goal of cultivating an environment of excellence to attract, retain, and develop a diverse campus of students and employees," according to the statement. "Our activities have included awareness events, intentional conversations, and several training sessions. However, during these challenging times, we must examine the extent to which we are modeling this value and achieving this goal.”
ATC President Dr. Forest E. Mahan said: “We have a profound responsibility to open doors to higher education and open doors to genuine dialogue. These opportunities can then develop citizens who contribute productively to our community while doing so with respect and compassion for others.”
At the June meeting of the college's governing Area Commission, ATC committed to engaging students, employees, alumni and community partners in identifying additional actions the college can implement to advance diversity, equity and inclusion, according to the release.
The college will create an action plan based on the feedback and input received.
“We are hopeful that the collaboration will result in actions that will make a difference,” according to the release.