A large group of Aiken businesspeople and residents on Friday staked a claim in the S.C. Chamber of Commerce's upcoming competitiveness and legislative agendas.
Sarah Cohen, the state chamber's director of government affairs, polled dozens of people at the Greater Aiken Chamber of Commerce's First Friday breakfast forum, asking questions related to taxes, businesses development, education and internet access.
The audience, gathered at Newberry Hall, responded anonymously with electronic clickers. Their feedback was collected and recorded, and will be used to inform the 2020 Competitiveness Agenda.
"So I love what I get to do, and this is one of the best things I get to do every year because I get to actually hear from our businesses about what matters to them," Cohen said, emphasizing that the state chamber wants to know what "keeps you up at night as a business owner."
The Friday stop in Aiken was the first on the competitiveness polling schedule.
"Y'all are the first; we're really excited about that," the government affairs director said.
About 20 other local chambers will be consulted in a similar fashion. The upcoming agenda will be published, following approval, near the end of this year.
The 2019 Competitiveness Agenda focused on tax reform and workforce development. Cohen reviewed the specifics Friday.
"As the champion for business in the state, the chamber will push for overhauling the state's outdated, complex and uncompetitive tax structure and will intensify its focus on workforce development, including addressing the teacher shortage crisis," the 2019 announcement reads.