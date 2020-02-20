A local trailblazer who died in 2019 has been honored with a memorial plaque at the Adath Yeshurun Synagogue in downtown Aiken.
Irene Rudnick was a central figure in the synagogue for decades and a pioneer in other fields. She started her own law practice in Aiken during a time when being a female lawyer wasn't popular or easy.
According to Rudnick's daughter, Helen Rapoport, Rudnick was the only woman in her class when she earned her law degree from the University of South Carolina School of Law. She moved from Columbia to Aiken on account of not being able to find work as a lawyer due to her gender.
"It was very difficult for her to find a job," said Rapoport. "While she was here, she worked really hard in the community and did letter writing campaigns, hosted teas and had speakers come to help get USC Aiken started here because she knew there was an educational need for USCA. She worked really hard on that along with other members of AAUW."
Rudnick would go on to become a law professor at USC Aiken, where she taught legal classes for over half a century.
According to her obituary, Rudnick entered politics at a time when it was "difficult" for women to participate. Rudnick served as the Superintendent for Aiken County Public Schools before moving on to the S.C. House of Representatives in 1972, where she would serve as a representative of District 81 for the next 14 years.
"Irene prided herself on working tirelessly on behalf of her constituents and always made herself 'available, accountable, and responsive' to their needs," her obituary reads. "As an elected public official, she always considered herself a servant of the people. Nothing they requested was too small for her attention."
Rapoport said her mother was a "maverick" who believed in compromise and achievement and reached out to both sides of the political aisle.
"She was really just a champion of people," Rapoport said. "She really just wanted to help people any way she could."
Rudnick was devoted to Adath Yeshurun Synagogue, where she worshiped for many years. She served as the synagogue's president for decades. The new memorial plaque bearing her name now hangs on the wall of the house of worship where she hosted groups, swept the floor and and cooked for events for much of her remarkable life.
Rudnick is survived by her daughter, Rapoport, her son Morris Rudnick, her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
"She was a big advocate for education, and she really, really fought hard," Rapoport said. "...She was a fighter. She was always fighting for us."