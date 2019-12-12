The Aiken Symphony Orchestra will celebrate the Christmas season Saturday performing a program with the theme "Home for the Holidays."
The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Etherredge Center on the USC Aiken campus at 471 University Parkway.
Dr. Donald Portnoy will conduct the symphony.
During the performance, the Aiken Choral Society, under the direction of Dr. Maureen Simpson, will join the orchestra, and members of the Aiken Civic Ballet will perform excerpts from Tchaikovsky’s Christmas classic “The Nutcracker.”
The concert also will feature Broadway vocalist Scarlett Strallen, who will sing popular holiday favorites.
Tickets are $40. For tickets, call 803-220-7251 or visit www.aikensymphonyorchestra.com. If available, tickets will be sold at the door one hour before the concert begins.