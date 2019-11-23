The Aiken Symphony Orchestra, under the baton of Dr. Donald Portnoy, has two holiday treats for music lovers this Christmas season.
The orchestra will present two performances of Handel's “Messiah.” The first will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 9 at Grace United Methodist Church at 639 Georgia Ave. in North Augusta. The second will be at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10 in St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church at 138 Fairfield St. S.E.
The orchestra's annual Christmas show, “Home for the Holidays,” will begin at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14 in the Etherredge Center on the USC Aiken campus at 471 University Parkway.
At the performance, the Aiken Choral Society, under the direction of Dr. Maureen Simpson, will join the orchestra, and members of the Aiken Civic Ballet will perform excerpts from Tchaikovsky’s Christmas classic “The Nutcracker.”
The concert also will feature Broadway vocalist Scarlett Strallen, who will sing popular holiday favorites, according to a news release from the orchestra.
Tickets for each concert are $40. For tickets, call the Aiken Symphony Orchestra Office at 803-220-7251 or visit www.aikensymphonyorchestra.com. Tickets will be sold at the door depending on availability.
Handel’s 'Messiah'
A historical, traditional and a very popular concert during the Christmas season, the “Messiah” is considered to be the most important work of the Baroque period, according to a news release from the symphony. The choral work features a choir, as well as soprano, tenor, baritone and mezzo-soprano soloist voices.
For its performance, the Aiken Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Portnoy, will be joined by the Aiken Symphony Festival Chorus, under the direction of Simpson.
Dr. Diana Amos, in a return engagement with the symphony, will sing the soprano solo sections. Amos is an associate professor of voice and musical theater and the program chair at Columbia College.
Jacob Will, who will sing baritone, is a professor of voice in the University of South Carolina's School of Music.
Dr. Adam Kirkpatrick will sing the tenor solo sections. He has sung operatic roles and concerts professionally in many theaters throughout the United States.
The mezzo-soprano voice for this year’s “Messiah” will be sung by Rachel Calloway, an internationally recognized operatic talent, according to the news release. Her work has been praised by The New York Times for “penetrating clarity” and “considerable depth of expression,” and by Opera News for her “adept musicianship and dramatic flair.”
'Home for the Holidays'
“Home for the Holidays” will feature the Aiken Choral Society, led by Simpson, and the Aiken Civic Ballet, whose members will perform excerpts from Tchaikovsky’s Christmas story, “The Nutcracker.”
Vocalist Scarlett Strallen, an English stage actress best known for her work in musical theater productions in London’s West End and on Broadway, will sing a selection of popular Christmas songs, including “White Christmas,” “I’ll be Home for Christmas,” “We Need a Little Christmas,” “My Favorite Things” and “Baby, It’s Cold Outside.”
Strallen received two Olivier Award nominations in 2006 for her portrayal of Josephine in “HMS Pinafore” and in 2012 for her role in “Singin’ in the Rain.” She also played the title role in the West End and Broadway productions of “Mary Poppins.”
Strallen provided the voice of Princess in the 1995 animated film “The Snow Queen.” She also lent her voice to the animated television series “The Dreamstone,” “The Big Knights” and “Molly’s Gang.”