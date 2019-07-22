Tom Williams, co-owner of Floyd and Green Jewelers, has been named the 2019 Don Skinner Rotarian of the Year.
Williams has been a member of Aiken Sunrise Rotary Club for three years.
“It’s a privilege to serve alongside so many great Sunrise Rotarians,” Williams said. “They live out our motto of ‘Service Above Self’ every day, and I am humbled that they chose me to receive this award.”
Williams has served as the chairman of the club’s beautification project for three years, coordinating volunteers to pick up trash four times a year along part of Hitchcock Parkway.
“It is unbelievable how much trash we pick up on the roadside every quarter,” Williams said. “It takes a team of eight Rotarians two hours to collect it all. I hope we can encourage the community to be more cognizant of the trash they generate and the importance of disposing of it properly. We all need to work hard to keep Aiken beautiful.”
Aiken Sunrise Rotary was established in 1986 and meets at Woodside Plantation Country Club at 7 a.m. Thursdays.
The mission of Rotary International is to provide service to others, promote integrity and advance world understanding, goodwill and peace through fellowship of business, professional and community leaders.
Williams lives in Aiken with his wife and two children. He is a dog-walker for FOTAS, a triathlete and a golfer.