Local Subway restaurants and the Salvation Army joined together to bring the first Day of Giving to the community on Friday.
"We're super excited," said Lt. Randall Tiller, commander of the Salvation Army in Aiken. "The Subway representatives got up with us and said…'We want to help you serve your community.'"
Tiller said he told the Subway representatives about the daily soup kitchen the Salvation Army offers to the homeless and those in need at the local shelter on Park Avenue. Usually, anywhere from 75 - 100 people show up for the soup kitchen, so Tiller decided that would be a good time to enlist Subway's help.
"They basically said, 'How many subs do you need?'" Tiller said.
Rose Cope, who co-owns a Subway on Whiskey Road, said she and her husband had been considering doing outreach in the community for a while.
"That's why we're here today," Cope said.
Subway restaurants provided box meals of subs for the daily soup kitchen.
Tiller said he requested within the "ballpark" of 200 subs, but Subway did more than just donate.
"They asked if our other partners in the community wanted to come," Tiller said. "…So this is what we got, all these folks in our community here together to serve Aiken."
Among those partners present at the Day of Giving were United Way of Aiken County and Aiken Regional Medical Centers. Hairknowlogy and the School of Cosmetology provided free haircuts, and DHEC staff gave Hepatitis A vaccinations. Cornerstone Insurance provided diabetic footwear assistance.
"We're very excited," Tiller said. "We're hoping we get to do it again next year."