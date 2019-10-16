Aiken Scholars Academy students joined others across the nation Wednesday in pledging against gun violence in schools.
The national program, "Student Pledge Against Gun Violence," has been honored in Aiken for the past 16 years and recognizes the role young people can play in reducing gun violence.
Students who attended the event on the campus of USC Aiken were able to learn more about gun violence and ask questions of speakers. Lance Crick with the U.S. Attorney's Office, Aiken Chapter Lead Emilie DeGryse with Moms Demand Action, Officer Angel Miranda with USC Aiken Public Safety and Sgt. Porter Smith with the Aiken Department of Public Safety were among those who spoke.
"If you hear students or you have friends talking about violence, if you hear them talk about firearms, you need to let somebody know," Crick said. "If you see something or hear something, say something."
Lance Crick with @USAO_SC speaks to a room full of Aiken students for South Carolina’s 18th annual Student Pledge Against Gun Violence held at @USCAiken. pic.twitter.com/USDBLV7Yrk— 🎃📰 Matthew Enfinger📰🎃 (@matt_enfinger) October 16, 2019
Speakers encouraged students to be proactive, discuss issues of gun violence and to be aware of the dangers of gun violence.
Following discussions, students signed a voluntary pledge promising that they will never take a gun to school, will never resolve a dispute with a gun and will use their influence to prevent friends from using guns to resolve disputes.
"They are our future," Aiken Scholars Academy principal Martha Messick said. "If they are well educated about the potential outcomes or consequences of gun violence maybe it's less likely to happen."
Kayla Goldschmidt, a sophomore at Aiken Scholars Academy, hopes to encourage students to continue speaking about the consequences of gun violence and announced at the event that she would be starting a Students Demand Action club .
The organization would be open to all students in Aiken and would encourage members to discuss, research and be proactive with the politics of gun violence.
"Gun violence is something affecting every American, especially kids," Goldschmidt said. "I think by starting clubs like this will get students interested in being able to research the politics of gun violence. It leads them into becoming more politically active and voting when they come of age and being a more educated citizen."
Goldschmidt said she plans to create a Facebook page to communicate information on monthly meetings.
DeGryse said she will serve as a liaison for the new club and encourages any students interested to call her at 586-945-8771 or email momsdemandaikensc@gmail.com.