Eighteen local stores are partnering with the Aiken Downtown Development Association to provide CSRA locals with unique deals this week.
Aiken's first Lovin' Locals Week began Monday and will end Saturday. The event encourages CSRA locals to shop at downtown small businesses.
Local residents only need to show the Zip code on their ID to receive special offers.
ADDA Executive Director Haley Knight said Lovin' Locals was inspired by another community that held a similar event to give back to their community.
"We decided that this would be great for our community, and we put our own Aiken-flare on the event," Knight said. "The overall goal of Lovin' Locals Week is to grow relationships between our local community and our downtown small business owners. There truly is something for everyone in our downtown."
Sally Rich, co-owner of 3 Monkeys Fine Gifts located in downtown Aiken, said the store has seen an increase in traffic since Monday.
Rich said this week the store's entire selection is 20% off but customers with a local Zip code will get one item at 40% off.
"There are a lot of local people that never come downtown," Rich said. "I think the more we do collectively as a downtown to get business, the better."
Vic Scarborough at Downtown Dog said he and his wife have had their store located in downtown Aiken for five years.
Scarborough said in addition to regular customers, he has had local customers come in who do not often visit downtown.
"There are a lot of people in Aiken who have lived here for years and years and never come downtown," Scarborough said. "I tell them downtown Aiken is cool. The city has done a great job with their downtown, more so than many other cities of comparable size."
Knight said ADDA is looking forward to hosting the event in downtown Aiken again next year.
A complete list of participating business and more information on Lovin' Locals Week is available online at https://aikendda.us/lovin-locals-week/.