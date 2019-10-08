Aiken police are seeking the suspect in a Tuesday morning armed robbery that led to a store clerk being shot in the leg.
The Aiken Department of Public Safety received a call for an armed robbery around 3:50 a.m. at the Enmarket on Hampton Avenue and York Street, Lt. Jake Mahoney with the ADPS said.
The suspect, described as a black male with a towel covering his face, demanded money from the clerk with a firearm, Mahoney said.
The suspect shot the clerk in the leg and fled the scene.
The store clerk was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Mahoney said.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact APDS at 803-642-7620.