Aiken isn’t Southern Living magazine’s best small town in the South anymore, but it still ranks among the finest.
On the top 20 list published in Southern Living’s April edition, Aiken is No. 10.
The list is in a special section called “The South’s Best.”
Williamsburg, Virginia, is the best small town for 2020. Also among the top five are Beaufort, South Carolina; Fairhope, Alabama; Franklin, Tennessee; and Fredericksburg, Virginia.
The only other South Carolina town in the top 20 is No. 9 Bluffton.
Aiken was Southern Living’s best small town in 2018 and was ranked fourth in 2019.
The results of a digitally crowd-sourced survey determined “The South’s Best” winners for 2020.
There were more than 50,000 responses, according to Southern Living.
The 2020 edition of The South’s Best included a list of top 10 historic hotels. There also were short stories about other historic hotels that Southern Living readers recommended.
Among them was the the Greystone Inn in Lake Toxaway, North Carolina.
Geoffrey and Shannon Ellis own the Greystone Inn, and they also are the owners of The Willcox in Aiken.
In 2019, The Willcox was Southern Living’s best hotel in the South.
Built during World War I, the Greystone Inn is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It has been a private residence, a country club and a hotel.
In 2017, the Ellises bought the Greystone Inn, which had been closed for several years.
They reopened it in 2018 after the completion of an extensive restoration and renovation effort.