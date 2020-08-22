The future home of Aiken's iconic steeplechase events could soon be brought into city limits, and with the move would come a formal vision for the large property bounded by the bypass.
The Aiken City Council will at its 7 p.m. meeting Monday consider the second reading of an ordinance to annex nearly 141 acres of land at the intersection of Old Wagener Road and Rudy Mason Parkway and approve a concept plan for the tract owned by the Aiken Steeplechase Association.
A steeplechase track, stables, spectators' berm, a tower and pavilion, a well and pump house, public parking and a potential commercial area are planned for the area, according to drawings submitted to the city.
Temporary structures would likely give way to more permanent ones as the sizable project progresses.
City Council earlier this year voted to provide $1 million to the Aiken Steeplechase Association, which has for years hosted their events, such as the namesake spring and fall races, at the Aiken Horse Park Foundation's Bruce's Field.
An April letter from Palmetto Environmental Consulting notes the new property, largely graded and clear cut, does not include wetlands or other U.S. waters.
The Planning Commission, which advises City Council, in July recommended going through with the eastern annexation, 5-0, but included some conditions. City Council preliminarily approved the annexation and concept plan Aug. 10.
Other considerations
Other items on City Council's Monday agenda include an incentives package for a proposed affordable-housing complex, Woodford Trace, near Whiskey and Dougherty roads; an amendment to the fiscal year 2020-21 budget; and a measure to change the composition of the Aiken Municipal Development Commission, which works with the council on certain economic development matters but also has independent powers of its own.
Three City Council members – Ed Girardeau, Lessie Price and Ed Woltz – are members of the development commission. That has proven tricky.
A 4 p.m. work session and a separate executive session will be held before the regular meeting. City Council meets at the downtown Municipal Building, 214 Park Ave. S.W.