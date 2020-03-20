All donation and refund requests for the 2020 renewal of the Aiken Spring Steeplechase, which was canceled because of concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus, will be handled by U.S. mail.
The Aiken Steeplechase Association announced its policy Friday.
The address for the Steeplechase Association’s office is P.O. Box 360, Aiken, SC 29802.
The Steeplechase Association office will not be open to walk-in traffic during this time.
All requests must be postmarked no later than May 1, 2020. Wristbands/tickets and parking hang tags must be included along with the donation and refund request form to receive any donation acknowledgement or refund.
The donation and refund request form is available at www.aikensteeplechase.com.
All patrons that renewed by March 1, 2020 will keep their parking spaces for the 2021 Spring Steeplechase, if renewed by March 1, 2021.
Patrons who received a space in the 2020 Spring Lottery will keep those spaces for the 2021 Spring Steeplechase, if renewed by March 1, 2021.
This year's Spring Steeplechase was scheduled to be held March 21 at the Aiken Horse Park Foundation's Bruce's Field.
