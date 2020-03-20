Steeplechase Association making progress in its search for new home for fall and spring events (copy)
Buy Now

Horses head down the stretch during the 2019 Aiken Spring Steeplechase at the Aiken Horse Park Foundation's Bruce's Field.

 Staff photo by Dede BIles

All donation and refund requests for the 2020 renewal of the Aiken Spring Steeplechase, which was canceled because of concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus, will be handled by U.S. mail.

The Aiken Steeplechase Association announced its policy Friday.

The address for the Steeplechase Association’s office is P.O. Box 360, Aiken, SC 29802.

The Steeplechase Association office will not be open to walk-in traffic during this time.

All requests must be postmarked no later than May 1, 2020. Wristbands/tickets and parking hang tags must be included along with the donation and refund request form to receive any donation acknowledgement or refund.

'In for the long haul': Aiken residents share thoughts on impact of coronavirus

The donation and refund request form is available at www.aikensteeplechase.com.

All patrons that renewed by March 1, 2020 will keep their parking spaces for the 2021 Spring Steeplechase, if renewed by March 1, 2021.

Patrons who received a space in the 2020 Spring Lottery will keep those spaces for the 2021 Spring Steeplechase, if renewed by March 1, 2021.

This year's Spring Steeplechase was scheduled to be held March 21 at the Aiken Horse Park Foundation's Bruce's Field.

Check back with Aiken Standard for updates.

​Dede Biles is the Aiken County government, business and horse industry reporter for the Aiken Standard. Follow her on Twitter @DBethBiles.

Tags