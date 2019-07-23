In Windsor, families, visitors and people who love nature can find over 1,000 acres of outdoor fun at Aiken State Park.
"I think Aiken State Park has a ton to offer the local community," said Park Manager Aaron Chavous. "A lot of unique natural resource features and historical cultural resources are here. Taking the 30-minute drive outside Aiken is certainly worth it to get a glimpse into a little bit of history in the area."
Chavous has worked at five South Carolina state parks over the course of 11 years. He's only been at Aiken State Park for a year and a half, but he said he was very impressed with the crowd the park draws to the area.
"We'll probably see about over 50,000 visitors a year to our little state park here in Windsor," Chavous said.
About 80% of those visitors, he said, are locals. The park provides a variety of recreational activities such as fishing, canoeing, swimming and camping. Due to its playground facilities and swimming area, it is especially a big hit with families.
"That's one thing I definitely pride us on, is having a family-oriented park," Chavous said. "There's activities such as hiking, bicycling or just getting out in nature."
Given the exciting, family-friendly experience Chavous describes, it may be surprising to some that Aiken State Park was created during a time when there was little joy to be found among many families in the United States and beyond.
Land for the park was set aside in 1934, and it formally opened in 1936, at the height of the Great Depression.
Although the Great Depression was the worst economic downturn of the 20th century, conservation projects in the United States exploded into existence across the country. This was due to the efforts of the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC), a military-style program created by then-president Theodore Roosevelt's New Deal bid to employ as many young men as possible to generate income for impoverished families.
The CCC is largely credited with the creation of today's system of national parks. In nine years, the CCC constructed more infrastructure in the parks than in the entire history of the system at the time, according to the National Parks Service. For $30 per month (most of which was sent home to their families), the men of the CCC created over 700 new state parks across the country and planted a whopping 3.5 billion trees.
The legacy of the CCC is still strong at Aiken State Park.
"When the initial land was being prepared, it was being prepared by a CCC detachment that was almost exclusively caucasian," Chavous said. "And then when they were done with their prep work, another detachment came in that was almost exclusively African American, and they built all of the structures."
Those structures, which were built over 80 years ago, still stand to this day. Chavous said their preservation has been "phenomenal" and remains a priority. Historic markers containing photographs of the workers recognize the role both detachments played in the creation of the park.
At 83 years old, Aiken State Park is the second-oldest park in South Carolina. Chavous said the oldest is Myrtle Beach State Park.
The natural swimming area, which can be found behind the park office, is open from Memorial Day to Labor Day.
"During those busy summer months, that's quite a popular destination for families and kids alike," Chavous said.
There are three reservable picnic shelters and 25 campsites in the park. The park contains four fishing lakes, a three-mile hiking trail and a 1.7-mile canoe and kayak trail on the South Fork of the Edisto River. There are scheduled float times Thursday through Sunday, and it takes about one hour to paddle the trail.
Chavous said there are usually no alligators in the park, but it's "not impossible" for one to appear.
Other wildlife includes white-tailed deer, red cockaded woodpeckers, foxes, fox squirrels, birds of prey and a wide variety of reptiles. Gopher tortoises, which are listed as a vulnerable species, are also on the property.
Park rules and regulations can be found online. Chavous said the biggest issue they generally see are unrestrained dogs.
"That's a big thing folks maybe have a misconception of," Chavous said. "We do have a leash law. Some folks are under the impression they can come out here and let Fido run wild, but for the dog's protection and the protection of others, we can't let that happen."
A family fishing clinic will be held at the park, most likely in September.
There is a $2 entry fee to enter the park. Seniors pay $1.25 and children 15 and younger are free.
Aiken State Park is located at 1145 State Park Road. Operating hours are Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Hours are extended to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays during daylight savings time.
For more information, visit southcarolinaparks.com.