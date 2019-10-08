To celebrate the 79th annual National Newspaper Week, the Aiken Standard is inviting the community to learn more about the news process in Aiken.
This week, tours are being given at the Aiken Standard to show the public how the local newspaper is put together, from reporting to advertising to the moment the paper leaves the press.
"When we first moved here 19 years ago, my first phone call was to the local paper," said Rosemary Mango, who attended the first tour on Tuesday morning. "I love the paper. ... There's nowhere you can get the news like you can in the paper."
In addition to meeting the staff of the Aiken Standard, visitors also got a tour of the pressroom to see the paper's new press, which was installed this summer.
On Sept. 29, an editorial announced the completion of a much newer, much faster and much needed press equipment installation. It may have only taken eight weeks or so to tear down the old press - which was nearly 35 years old – and install the new Magnum Community press, but much more time went into the upgrade.
The new 90-foot-long press that powers Aiken Communication's print production has better speed, better color capability and updated technology.
"Nobody realizes – myself included – what really goes in to putting out that paper every day," Mango said. "I mean, all that, in just a short time. ... I was utterly amazed. Really, I had no clue."
Visitors were able to register for a tour and have breakfast with newly-appointed Executive Editor John Boyette or afternoon tea with Publisher Rhonda Overbey on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The 9:30 a.m. tour Wednesday is booked up, but there is still space available to sign up for a tour at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
On Thursday, tours will be given at 9 a.m., 10 a.m., and 11 a.m., and space is still available to sign up.
To sign up for a tour, contact Kathy Boyette at 803-644-2371.