The most read local stories on AikenStandard.com in 2019 range from tragedy to viral videos.
Police found the body of a 46-year-old Yumonica Means near Airport road in the early morning hours of July 3. Officials eventually issued an arrest warrant for Michael Tirrell Means, 37, who eventually turned himself in.
9. Shooting along Laurens Street
On Aug. 6, Larry Swearingen, 42, was shot while walking along Laurens Street. Investigators eventually arrested 17-year-old Dae'Kwon Simmons, of Aiken, in connection to the shooting.
8. Eight plead guilty in Aiken County drug conspiracy
Eight people entered guilty pleas in mid June after being implicated in the distribution of drugs. Kristie Scott Wise, aka “Kristie Wise Scott,” Brian William Rose, Casey Kohler, Ricardo Dunbar, James Clinton Gunter Jr., Joseph Price Langford, Scott Dylan Green and Kerrie Edgerley each pled guilty to conspiracy to possess meth and heroin with the intent to distribute.
7. Dancing daddy and daughter return to spotlight
Josh and Audrey Rinder aren't strangers to the spotlight. About five years ago, one of their viral videos appeared on the "Today Show." The put their dancing shoes back on this year to make a video to the country-rap song "The Git Up."
6. Work accident claims life of Aiken man
In December, a man operating a forklift was killed in an accident at ALCS Inc., a business on Edgefield Highway near Aiken.
5. Shots fired in South Aiken High School parking lot
A fight between multiple parties led to gunfire in the parking lot of South Aiken High School in September. There were no injuries or property damage. Five suspects faced charges in connection with the incident.
4. Aiken women charged with embezzling more than $400,000
Omega Renee Burns, 48, of Aiken turned herself in in late September after being charged with 16 counts of breach of trust, obtaining property under false tokens. The charges came from her time working at Satcher Ford in Graniteville during which time she allegedly embezzled more than $400,000
3. Body found in woods near Aiken Golf Club
The body of 40-year-old Vernon P. Seigler was found hanging upside down by his leg that was caught in a tree in the woods near the Highland Park area. At the time, the victim's death was believed to be accidental.
2. Bond denied women charged in collision which claimed the life of two parents
Paris Michelle Jones, 25, of Denmark was denied bond for charges stemming from a hit and run on Charleston Highway in December. The collision resulted in the death of Delanie Murphy, 41, and Dave Chavis Jr., 29, of Williston. The deceased were the parents of two children who were seriously injured and ended up in critical condition.
An abrupt special called meeting by the Aiken County School Board in early September drastically altered the makeup of the school district's governing body. The meeting concluded with the board accepting the resignation of Superintendent Dr. Sean Alford. That set into motion a domino effect of resignations from three more board members – Ahmed Samaha, Tad Barber and Rosemary English. The story was the most read online of 2019.