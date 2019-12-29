Editor's note: This is part 1 of 2 articles highlighting the Aiken Standard's top local stories of 2019. Part 2 will be published Dec. 31.
10. Silver Bluff Road expansion complete
The Silver Bluff Road Corridor Improvement Project finally reached the finish line in the latter half of 2019.
It was supposed to be completed by the end of August 2017, but because of a series of setbacks, progress was painfully slow.
One of the biggest problems involved the relocation of utilities, even though the City of Aiken, AT&T and others had received preliminary plans from the South Carolina Department of Transportation, or SCDOT, in 2013.
As the months passed, frustration grew on the Southside.
There were many complaints from homeowners in the Gem Lakes Lakes neighborhood.
They said the project’s contractor, Eagle Construction Co., wasn’t doing enough to stop stormwater runoff, which poured into yards and deposited silt in ponds.
In addition, those Aikenites and a host of others wondered why everything was taking so long.
S.C. Sen. Tom Young (R-Aiken) and S.C. Rep. Bart Blackwell (R-Aiken) both urged SCDOT to speed up the process and resolve issues.
The cost of the project, which involved widening and making other upgrades on a 1.5-mile stretch of Silver Bluff, exceeded $6 million.
The original bid from Eagle Construction, was $5.5 million, but multiple change orders increased the price.
Eagle Construction started work on the project in March 2016.
— By Dede Biles
9. Kisner wins Match Play
Kevin Kisner couldn't be matched this time around at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.
The Aiken native, runner-up to Bubba Watson the year before in the same event, shook off a loss to fellow match play ace Ian Poulter during pool play to make the 16-player bracket.
There, he quickly dispatched of Li Haotong before grinding out wins against Louis Oosthuizen and Francesco Molinari to return to the championship round.
He beat Matt Kuchar, 3&2, for his first World Golf Championships title – and a cool $1.745 million.
Kisner became the first player in the history of the event to win the event after losing the championship match the year before, and also the first to win it with a loss during the round-robin portion.
— By Kyle Dawson
8. North Augusta girls basketball three-peat
North Augusta High School’s girls basketball team was once again the best Class AAAA team in the state as the squad won their third consecutive state championship game in March.
Under the direction of coach Al Young, the team defeated South Pointe 50-39.
The 2019-20 season has started, and the reigning champs are at work to defend their title.
— By Lindsey Hodges
7. Savannah River Lock & Dam decision, state sues
The fate of the New Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam is still in limbo, but the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced in October its chosen plan forward.
The Corps of Engineers announced they have selected Alternative 2-6d, a set of river length rock weirs that would replace the lock and dam structure, as the chosen path forward in the Savannah Harbor Expansion Project fish passage project.
That decision in the last two months has faced continued scrutiny from residents and public figures from both South Carolina and Georgia.
The state of South Carolina filed a lawsuit attempting to prevent the Corps from removing the lock and dam structure and “replacing it with another structure that would result in the lowering of the water level by over five feet.”
The city of Augusta, Georgia, has joined that lawsuit.
— By Lindsey Hodges
6. Deer culling in Woodside
The Aiken City Council in 2019 amended city code to allow the shooting of guns within city limits for authorized and regulated wildlife culls – a big decision, and dramatic one, too.
The code change was approved 6-1 following weeks of wordsmithing, consulting and public hearings. City Council member Ed Woltz voted against the matter.
Each time the so-called culling amendment was brought up, boisterous debate followed.
Wildlife management practices are backed by state law, and deer culls are far from new in the Palmetto State. Thousands of deer have been removed – killed and harvested – without incident, according to Charles Ruth, a big-game specialist whom City Council consulted.
The culling topic was brought to the fore by the Woodside Plantation Property Owners Association, which sought the ability to thin the deer population in the gated Southside community. The code change, though, is effective citywide, a point repeated often by both the city manager, Stuart Bedenbaugh, and the mayor, Rick Osbon.
— By Colin Demarest