From a local barn engulfed in flames to a surprise wedding proposal – Aiken Standard's photographers captured local moments all year long.
We've selected 10 of our favorite local photos from 2019 to share with our readers.
Included in our roundup of top local photos are scenes from Aiken's Memorial Day Parade, one of the few held in South Carolina; a snapshot of Tiger Woods during the Wednesday practice round before his historic Masters win; and a view of players from Midland Valley High School's football team taking the field holding the jersey of late teammate Antonio Freeman, who died this summer following a drowning accident in the Savannah River.
Many more moments are included, we hope our readers appreciate the sights and scenes Aiken Standard reporters document all year round.
----
1. Fire crews worked Sunday to extinguish a barn fire along Banks Mill Road S.E. in Aiken. Photo by Colin Demarest
2. Fox Creek High School's scenery at Lions Field, in North Augusta, took on an extra-upbeat tone Friday night following the Predators' 26-0 homecoming win over Crescent, as Mark Thomas proposes (successfully) to fellow math teacher Taylor Ludwick. Thomas is also known as the Predators' golf coach, and Ludwick is the charter school's cheerleading coach. Photo by Bill Bengtson
3. Tiger Woods smiles as he prepares to tee off on Wednesday during a practice round at the Masters. Photo by Colin Demarest
4. For their traditional entrance onto the field, the Midland Valley High School front-runners carried Antonio Freeman's No. 30 jersey in hand as they raced onto the field. Photo by Matthew Enfinger
5. Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence participated in a question-and-answer session at the Aiken Standard's Best of Prep Sports Awards Banquet in May. Photo by Colin Demarest
6. Kids (with parental guidance) scoop up the goodies Sunday morning in an egg dash at the close of TrueNorth Church's Easter worship service in SRP Park. Photo by Bill Bengtson
7. There was plenty of wildlife on hand for the annual Touch an Animal Day at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center in August. Photo by Colin Demarest
8. A hearse from Shellhouse Funeral Home brings up the rear of the Aiken Memorial Day Parade, in honor of America's fallen members of the military. Photo by Bill Bengtson
9. Audrey Fawley, 4, may be a bit perplexed, visiting Nancy Carson Public Library on June 12 for the annual start-of-summer "splashdown," and finding not only a sparse crowd but also a steady rainfall complemented by a spray provided by the Belvedere Fire Department, which furnished a two-man hose crew and a pickup truck to add some liquid to the scene. Photo by Bill Bengtson
10. New property owner, Chris L. Eaton, placed an inflatable dragon in the Whiskey Road wall gap that was caused by a car collision on Nov. 2. The wall has a history of being damaged by car collisions. Photo by Matthew Enfinger