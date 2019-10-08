To celebrate the 79th annual National Newspaper Week, the Aiken Standard is inviting the community to learn more about the news process in Aiken.
This week, tours will be given at the Aiken Standard to show the public how the local newspaper is put together, from reporting to advertising to the moment the paper leaves the press.
"When we first moved here 19 years ago, my first phone call was to the local paper," said Rosemary Mango, who attended a tour on Tuesday morning. "I love the paper. Over the years it's shrunk, and that bothers me. …There's nowhere you can get the news like you can in the paper."
In addition to meeting the staff of the Aiken Standard, visitors also were able tour of the press room to see the paper's new Magnum press, which was installed in September.
"Nobody realizes – myself included – what really goes in to putting out that paper every day," Mango said. "I mean, all that, in just a short time. I was utterly amazed. Really, I had no clue."
Visitors were able to have breakfast with newly-appointed Executive Editor John Boyette and afternoon tea with Publisher Rhonda Overbey on Tuesday.
The Wednesday morning tour is full. Additional tours will be held Wednesday at 3 p.m. and Thursday at 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. at the Aiken Standard offices, 326 Rutland Drive. For more information or to sign up for a tour, call Kathy Boyette at 803-644-2371.