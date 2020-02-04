Thousands of people cast their votes in the 2020 Aiken's Choice Top Docs, an event honoring area medical providers across multiple categories.
"This event is actually an honorary reception for the top doctors that were voted (for) in Aiken County," said Ciera Clingerman, special project sales executive at the Aiken Standard. "We actually had over 12,000 voters that wrote in their nominations and chose from a ballot as well in the months of November and December. We're now celebrating the 46 categories that were chosen and those Top Doctors..not everybody could be here, but the majority did RSVP, so we've got a room full of winners."
The Aiken Standard hosts Top Docs and the Aiken's Choice Awards annually.
This year the event was held at Woodside Plantation County Club.
"I think it's very important for two reasons," said Jacquelyn Kane, marketing director of Westminster Memory Care of Aiken, one of the agencies that helped sponsor the event. "I think it's very important for networking, but I think it's also important because a lot of our physicians and caregivers are behind the scenes, and you don't necessarily see them. So this is our chance to highlight the work that they do and the care that they provide for our community."