Numerous visitors to the Aiken County Historical Museum on Sunday saw a display that honored those who have been featured in the Aiken Standard's Sunday Best section.
The weekly section in the newspaper has published each Sunday for a year now and features an Aiken community member whose volunteer work and efforts strive to make Aiken a better place.
"We created Sunday Best as a way to spotlight the outstanding contributions by individuals and groups in Aiken," said Rhonda Overbey, the newspaper's publisher. "Front page features are individuals who excel professionally while finding ways to meet often-unrealized needs in our community. Many times they are reluctant to acknowledge their impact, but they have great, heartfelt experiences to share, and we think their stories should be told."
Copies of the Sunday Best covers lined a wall in the museum for visitors to view.
The first issue, dated March 10, 2019, featured Sandra Field's work as the president of Joye in Aiken's board of directors.
She was shocked and honored to be the first person featured in the new Aiken Standard section.
"I thought it was a wonderful idea but I was shocked and honored that they would ask me to be the first person to be featured," Field said Sunday. "I'm honored to be among this group, but I think it says a lot about the people in our community and how much they care about their community and the fact that they're willing to give so much of their time."
Among several other Sunday Best honorees attending the event was Susie Ferrara, a longtime SRS employee who throws her energy into volunteering as chairman of the United Way of Aiken County's fundraising campaign.
"Every single one of these people in their own right do phenomenal things for our community everyday," Ferrara said. "Aiken is a very special place and it takes special people to make it that way."
Visitors and honorees at the event also viewed a large assortment of photos taken by the Aiken Standard's reporting and multimedia staff.
"The first year of our weekly Sunday Best section has been confirmation for us that an eclectic mix of individuals with unique talents make Aiken a wonderful place to live," Overbey said. "It's been an honor that the featured individuals trusted us to tell their stories. It's not often that we take time to acknowledge the writing and photography talent on staff, so today was a treat. Thank you to everyone who stopped by our photo exhibit and took time to engage with our professional multimedia journalists whose work deserves more recognition."
To view all of the Aiken Standard's Sunday Best features and photos, visit https://www.aikenstandard.com/sundays_best/.