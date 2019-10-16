The Aiken Standard dedicated a tree and plaque in memory of late publisher Scott B. Hunter on Wednesday. Hunter, who died in September 2018, began his newspaper career in Aiken in 1973 and held several different roles before serving as publisher from 1989 to 2013. His daughter, Eleanor, joined some of the staff for the dedication of the tree that was planted alongside a memorial to Hunter's wife, Lois, in front of the Aiken Standard.

Cindy Kubovic is the staff photographer for the Aiken Standard.​

