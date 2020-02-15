An upcoming career fair seeks to connect the next generation's workforce with employment opportunities locally in Aiken.
The Aiken Standard Career Expo is a biannual event that provides local businesses with the chance to meet potential employees face to face.
The expo will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Newberry Hall, 117 Newberry St. S.W.
"The Career Expo is a great opportunity for people in the CSRA to not only learn about job opportunities, but actually get a job they need or have been looking for," said Ciera Clingerman, events and sponsorships executive at the Aiken Standard. "There are several success stories of people who have attended Aiken Standard’s Career Expo and have had a job within a few weeks."
Clingerman said the Career Expo is a free event for prospective job-seekers of all ages.
"We highly recommend that anybody planning on coming to the expo bring at least 10 printed resumes and/or personal business cards to this event," Clingerman said. "You want to come with your hands full to have the greatest potential in nailing a job."
Holly Mason, senior human resource administrative assistant at Emerson, attended a previous Career Expo to recruit new employees and is one of the businesses that will be in attendance again this year.
“We enjoyed coming last year just because the expo is local, and it’s really nice to find individuals that are local to Aiken County," Mason said. "We always tend to find key people that are great candidates to work for Emerson that are local to Aiken.”
This year, E3 Life Coach President Deborah De Vita will give two seminars during the expo called "Find the Job that Fits." These seminars are geared toward helping people find their niche in the workplace.
The seminars will be held at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.
"My top two desired results from being a sponsor of the Career Expo are to help attendees understand how to better align career/job with their own unique purpose, vision and values, and increase the attendees' awareness and understanding of the value to them of working with a life/career coach," De Vita said.
For more info about the Career Expo email cclingerman@aikenstandard.com or call 803-644-2377.
Want to Go?
What: Aiken Standard Career Expo
Where: Newberry Hall, 117 Newberry St. S.W.
When: Tuesday, Feb. 18, from 3 to 7 p.m.