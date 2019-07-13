The Aiken Standard welcomed a new reporter, Matthew Enfinger, to its news team this week.
Enfinger is from Hephzibah, Georgia. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in writing and linguistics from Georgia Southern University and minored in journalism.
Enfinger always liked to write. He discovered his passion for journalism when he walked into The George-Anne newsroom, the student newspaper of his university. Enfinger worked on The George-Anne for over three years.
Enfinger has previously freelanced for the Augusta Chronicle, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, and The Associated Press.
The Aiken Standard will be Enfinger's first full-time job as a newspaper reporter. He will be a general assignment reporter and will also cover breaking news.
In addition to writing, Enfinger also likes playing guitar, watching movies and reading. He is especially a fan of superhero movies.
He said he also likes binge-watching shows on Netflix, but he's not sure whether it's a hobby or an addiction.