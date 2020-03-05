A representative of the SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare presented several ordinances changes and items for consideration during the Aiken City Council work session Feb. 25 that could possibly decrease the amount of animals brought into its facility.
After seeing a rise in the number of dogs admitted to the center within the past two years, Barbara Nelson, president and CEO of the SPCA Albrecht Center, reached out to council members to request the city use its communication resources to incentivize more spaying and neutering, including changing the city's animal registration fee and adding commercial breeding to the city's business license.
Established in 1935, the SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare is a private, nonprofit organization that depends on local donations to care for the homeless dogs and cats in the Aiken community.
Reduce dog admissions
The SPCA's ultimate goal is to decrease the number of un-spayed/un-neutered animals that come into the facility, which will save the SPCA and the city costs.
The current city ordinance requires that the owner of any pet – referring to dogs and cats – over 6 months of age, or "fertile," must provide the pet with a current city tag or provide the city proof the animal has been implanted with a microchip, along with its identifying information.
However, Nelson has placed stronger emphasis on fertile dogs being spayed/neutered due to the larger intake of dogs into the center.
Cats used to have to be registered as well, but were "given up on," Nelson said. Cats are put through a Trap-Neuter-Release program that spays/neuters and vaccinates the animals before re-releasing them.
The city currently reimburses the center for its labor and care due to a pre-existing agreement between the city and the SPCA, City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said.
In 2019, the reimbursement payment to the center increased to $95,000 due to the rise in care and number of dogs admitted into the centers. The 2018 total was $89,000.
In 2018, the center admitted 252 dogs, with 99 returned to their owners. In 2019 however, the number of dogs admitted into the center increased to 355, the majority of which were pit bull mixes, with only 116 returned to their owners.
Currently, the cost of care at the center is $12 a day.
At the work session, Nelson suggested a daily fee increase to $20 a day for up to three years to compensate for the rise in care and admissions.
"The cost of animal care (and) labor is increasing," Nelson said.
To combat rising fees, Nelson requested council institute a marketing campaign to re-emphasize the requirement to register dogs in the city and put a perpetual cost on the risk of fertile dogs producing animals that end up in the center.
This would mean changing the current fertile dog registration ordinance from a $100 "lifetime" fee to a $100 "annual" fee to incentivize more spaying and neutering with pet owners, Nelson said.
The fee is free for a spayed/neutered microchipped dog.
For low-income residents, the city has a voucher system where owners can pay $15 to have their dog or cat spayed or neutered.
In 2005, Aiken became one of the first cities in South Carolina to create a "fertile dog fee," which brought dog admissions to the SPCA down considerably, Nelson said.
That year, city dog admissions to the SPCA were 667, with 16 dogs returned to their owners. The city reimbursed the center $80,000 for care.
Commercial business license
A significant cause for this influx of animals lies with the county's lack of commercial breeders license, Nelson said.
These breeders keep animals in neglectful conditions, are not properly vaccinating, de-wormed and are deceiving the public by selling animals that have inherent medical conditions, Nelson said.
Nelson suggested the city include a clause on its business license to include anyone breeding and selling dogs or cats.
Aiken County currently has no ordinance to regulate commercial breeders, Nelson said.
Bedenbaugh said at the work session that the ordinances changes will be discussed further when the city continues its discussion on its fiscal year 2020-2021 budget.