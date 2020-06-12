Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Aiken Singers have not been able to sing together, but as a group, they have not lost their voice in the community.
The singers, under the direction of Diane Haslam, are known for their service through song to local retirement centers and nursing homes, and the members wanted to continue their commitment to help people, Haslam said.
“Our membership wanted very much to reach out to others in need of a helping hand in this difficult time in some way and decided to have a fundraiser amongst themselves to benefit the Golden Harvest Food Bank in Aiken,” Haslam said Friday in an email.
The fund drive raised $1,795, and Haslam and Ken Hofstetter, the president of the Aiken Singers' board, recently presented the donation to Grace Renken, the director of Golden Harvest.
Amy Breitmann, the executive director of the Golden Harvest Food Bank, responded to the donation with an email: “We are so thankful to the Aiken Singers for stepping up to help our community during this time of need. During this global pandemic, we’ve received three times more requests for food assistance than usual, and many of those we are serving have never needed to ask for food assistance. The generous donation collected from the Aiken Singers will provide over 6,500 meals to children, seniors and families who are struggling. It’s partnerships like this that will get our community through this difficult time.”