Aiken police are investigating a reported shooting at a home on Aldrich Street that resulted in a victim being taken to the hospital Wednesday night.
At approximately 10:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to Aldrich Street for a report of shots being heard, according to an Aiken Department of Public Safety incident report.
The caller told police he heard three to four continuous shots and witnessed a dark SUV pull out of the driveway from where he heard the shots.
An officer located the SUV at Rutland Drive and York Street, the report reads. The driver said she was leaving her residence and headed toward the hospital. The driver also told police her son drove the victim to the hospital for a gunshot injury, according to the report.
Police said the driver was visibly upset and struggled to tell officers when or where the victim was shot.
While within the residence, officers reported observing a blood trail that extended from the home's kitchen area, through the living room, to the front door and driveway.
The blood was most prevalent within the living room, the report reads. Near the front of the couch was a shell casing.
When searching the backyard, officers discovered a .40 caliber Taurus handgun on top of the shed, according to the report.
The Public Safety is continuing to investigate the incident.