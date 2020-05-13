The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is alerting residents of spam calls after reports numerous victims were bilked out of money.
Victims reported receiving multiple calls from someone claiming to be an employee of the Aiken County Sheriff's Office while also using current employee names.
The scammers also claim to be part of other agencies throughout the CSRA.
"The caller tells you, 'You failed to show up for jury duty and in order to not be arrested, we need to you send money via Green Dot cards, Money Gram, Cash App, etc. in order to recall the arrest warrant,'" according to a Sheriff's Office news release.
There have been some victims who complied with the request and later realized that the claims are false, according to the release.
The Sheriff's Office encourages residents to not give money over the phone unless they are dealing with a legitimate company or person.
"Take the extra step if someone is claiming to from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and is requesting money; hang up, then call ACSO at 803-648-6811 to verify the request," the Sheriff's Office said.
The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office does not collect funds via Green Dot or any other methods over the phone.
Jury duty notices come via mail from the Clerk of Court Office.