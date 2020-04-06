The former Boots, Bridles & Britches store on East Pine Log Road will be the new home of Aiken Senior Life Services.
According to Aiken County land records, the Aiken Area Council on Aging Inc., doing business as Aiken Senior Life Services, purchased the 19,375-square-foot structure and the five acres of property on which it stands for $1.3 million.
The seller was Canterbury Crossing LLC.
The deal closed March 25.
“We’re very excited,” said Aiken Senior Life Services Director Aimee Hanna on Monday. “We have been in our building (on Morgan Street) since 1971, and we’ve outgrown that facility. We’re looking to expand our services to seniors and ramp up what we provide this community.”
Aiken Senior Life Services’ leadership considered a variety of options before selecting the Boots, Bridles & Britches site.
“We’ve been looking at properties, and we’ve also been looking to build (a new facility),” Hanna said. “We ‘costed’ all that out, and this property that we purchased seemed to be the most cost-effective space for us, plus it was in the Aiken city limits. It has good visibility for us and represented an ideal sort of scenario.”
Hanna believes it will be about a year before Aiken Senior Life Services moves to the new location.
The Boots, Bridles & Britches building “has to be renovated to accommodate our needs,” Hanna said. “It’s one big space, and we have to make it functional. It needs to be broken up into a dining room, a catering kitchen, offices, bathrooms, etc.”
J.E. Stewart Builders Inc. of Aiken will be the contractor for the project.
The date for work to begin hasn’t been set because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re ready to proceed, but it all depends on what happens with that situation,” Hanna said.
Aiken Senior Life Services is a nonprofit that provides group activities, transportation and meals for the elderly, and it also offers other assistance.
Boots, Bridles & Britches, an equestrian business, began with a store in Grovetown, Georgia, in 2002.
The Aiken location opened in 2007.
Both the Grovetown and Aiken sites closed in 2015.