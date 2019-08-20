Aiken, SC (29801)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.