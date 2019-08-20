The annual Aiken Senior Extravaganza will be returning for the 12th year next month.
The event is designed to help local seniors connect with the resources, services, and opportunities they need to improve their quality of life in Aiken. It also helps seniors find support in their local community for their needs.
A large resource fair featuring over 80 area businesses, with exhibitors specializing in services like home health care, assisted living, and more, will take place during the extravaganza. Representatives from each business will be on-site to answer questions about their services.
General health screenings will also be provided at the fair by students in USC Aiken's Nursing School.
Some events at the extravaganza are only available to those who register.
Registered participants will be able to attend a series of scheduled events, including 45-minute seminars focusing on specific health and wellness related fields and receive preventative, non-invasive health screenings done by Aiken Regional Medical Centers.
Seniors who attend all their scheduled events will receive a free T-shirt.
Registration will be open on Wednesday, Aug. 28, at 8 a.m. and can be done in-person at Odell Weeks or by calling 803-642-7631.
The extravaganza is free and open to the public. It will take place at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center on Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
