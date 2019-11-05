Voting polls within Aiken County are reporting seeing slow but steady voter turnout for election day.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and voters in Aiken and other municipalities can cast their votes to fill leadership positions.

Precincts one through four had a collective count of 140 voters turn out as of 10:30 a.m.:

Precinct 1 (City Auditorium): 60 voters

Precinct 2 (American Legion Post): 16 votes

Precinct 3 (old Bi-Lo Shopping Center): 21 votes

Precinct 4 (Smith-Hazel): 43 votes

There have not been any reported issues with the new voting machines being used this election, said Cynthia Holland, Aiken County registration and elections director, on Tuesday morning.

Holland said she has visited three of the voting polls this morning and has observed low turnout but hopes, as the day continues, voter turnout will increase.

"I'm hoping as the day gets warmer, during lunch time and after work hours, and turnout will get better," Holland said.

Voters should be aware of where to vote by checking polling precinct locations.

Holland also reminds voters to bring a voter I.D and that some precincts will only have the mayor on the ballot.

Any polling locations experiencing issues should contact the Registration and Elections Office at 803-642-2028.

Check back with Aiken Standard as this article will be updated throughout the day.