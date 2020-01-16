Before the start of Monday's Aiken City Council meeting, Mayor Rick Osbon ugave an update on the current state of one of Aiken's sister cities, Shoalhaven, Australia.
Shoalhaven, like the majority of southeastern Australia, has experienced the severe bushfires that have devastated the country's wildlife, infrastructures and people.
As of Jan. 14, fires this season have burned an estimated 25 million acres of land, destroyed over 5,900 buildings, including over 2,600 homes, and killed at least 28 people. An estimated 1 billion animals have also been killed and some endangered species may be driven to extinction.
Several of Australia's major states, Victoria, South Australia, Western Australia and Queensland, have also been impacted.
The City of Shoalhaven is a local government area in the southeastern coastal region of New South Wales, approximately 120 miles south of the capital of Sydney. Shoalhaven, although designated a city, is a dispersed region spread over 78 miles of coastline, with the vast majority of its population located in the northeast around Nowra.
David Lobb, a former member of Partners in Friendship, Aiken's sister city organization, has been keeping in contact with Shoalhaven during its time of need.
Partners in Friendship was founded in 1996 out of a desire to encourage understanding and cooperation on a variety of cultural, educational and commercial fronts between the City of Aiken and the Italian city of Orvieto. In 1999 the group extended its reach to Pacific shores by acquiring a second partner in Australia's Shoalhaven.
Lobb described the city's size as smaller than Aiken, or as "the size of Southside and downtown put together."
Lobb has been keeping up with Australia's fire coverage and has been in contact with Shoalhaven City Council member John Wells, who described the area to Lobb as "near destructive."
"It's Armageddon there right now," Lobb said. "They're dealing with flames that are three times the size of the fire trucks."
Wells and Lobb have been exchanging information through email since early January.
Wells described the bushfires as "the fiercest anyone can remember."
"Hundreds of homes have been lost and, regrettably, some 18 lives along the South Coast, several being residents of our city," Wells said. "It is a catastrophe which has damaged billions of dollars worth of public and private assets – electrical, telecoms, roads, houses, livestock and such."
Wells said Australia is about to release a number of water bombers sent from the United States. A number of United States and Canadian fire crews and specialists are helping out as well.
On a national level, over 150 American firefighters have been sent to Australia to help combat the blazes. The assistance is part of of an agreement the two countries first signed in 2002 that allows them to contribute directly to each others’ firefighting efforts on the ground.
Through the course of the bushfires, Shoalhaven's community has strived to help their neighbors and the firefighters battling the flames with various fundraisers and community services like making "fruit and vegetable necklaces" to feed the hungry wildlife and offering a list of mental health facilities for citizens to reach out to.
Lobb said he would like for Aiken, and Shoalhaven's other sister city, Orvieto, Italy, to attempt and make an effort to assist them, as well.
"I would personally like to see happen is for some kind of fund to be set up from the citizens of Aiken to send to (Shoalhaven)," Lobb said. "I'd make the first donation."
Wells also inquired about support from Aiken.
"At this time (Aiken's) most immediate and effective assistance would be prayer," Wells said. "I appreciate you raising our situation with your mayor."