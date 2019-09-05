Aiken's largest arts and crafts show will kickoff Friday in historic downtown Aiken.
Aiken's Makin' will take place in downtown Aiken on Park Avenue Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Aiken's Makin' has been held annually since 1976, and is put on by the Aiken Chamber of Commerce. It has grown over the years to include over 300 vendors.
Aiken Chamber of Commerce President and CEO J. David Jameson said the event wouldn't be possible without the "time, talent, effort, energy and enthusiasm" of vendors and volunteers at Aiken's Makin'.
Artists from all over the state and the CSRA can be found at Aiken's Makin', selling everything from copper jewelry to exotic houseplants.
The Tri-Development Center Busy Bakers and the New Holland Mennonite Church will be among the vendors selling edible wares.
Food vendors are also a big part of Aiken's Makin', and local restaurants will be participating in the event.
Among the food vendors this year are Coffee Stop Wine Shop, Sherri's Crab Cakes, Shrimp Po'Boys Creole Kitchen, Gnam Gnam Gelato of Columbia and Coastal Kettle Corn & Pork Skins, as well as area favorites Bonefish Grill and Pot Smoker BBQ.
Over 100 volunteers help run Aiken's Makin' and as many as 35,000 people visit the craft show.
Motorists should expect traffic delays.
From Chesterfield Street down to Kershaw Street there will be no cross traffic. In addition, there will not be northbound or southbound traffic on Fairfield, Union and York streets. One lane of eastbound through-traffic will be available to motorists.
The biggest issue attendees to Aiken's Makin' can expect is finding parking, as there will no parking down Park Avenue during the event.
Parking will be first come, first served basis.
Because of the closing of certain streets, such as the area of Park Avenue between Chesterfield and Union streets, drivers should also prepare to take alternative routes.
For more information, visit aikensmakin.net.