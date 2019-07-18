Aiken's Kevin Kisner finished his first round at the British Open on Thursday with a 1-under 70, which is four shots off the lead held by J.B. Holmes at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland.
Kisner started his round with an eagle and two birdies in the first eight holes to go to 4 under, which briefly gave him a share of the lead. The eagle came at the 575-yard, par-5 second hole. Kisner hit the green in two and then rolled in a mid-range eagle putt over the slope in the middle of the green.
He added birdies at the 479-yard, par-4 fourth hole and the 426-yard, par-4 eighth.
His time atop the leaderboard was short-lived, however, after a double bogey on the ninth and a bogey on 12 dropped him back to 1 under.
He was able to get one back on 16 with a birdie, but missed a long par putt on 18 to drop him back to 1 under.
Among the top golfers facing an uphill climb after their first round is Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy, who had a disastrous opening hole with a quadruple bogey and a triple-bogey finish on 18 to come in at 8-over par.
McIlroy isn't the only marquee name near the bottom of the leaderboard. Tiger Woods struggled to a 78, and Phil Mickelson shot 75.