Aiken's Kevin Kisner finished his first round at the Open Championship Thursday with a 1-under, 70, which is three shots off the lead at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland.
Kisner started his round with an eagle and two birdies in the first eight holes to go to 4-under. But a double bogey on the ninth and a bogey on 12 dropped him back to 1-under.
He was able to get one back on 16 with a birdie, but missed a long par putt on 18 to get him back to 1-under.
With golfers still on the course, Kisner is just three shots off the lead of current leader, Shane Lowery.
Among the top golfers facing an uphill climb after their first round is Rory McIlroy who had a disastrous opening hole with a quadruple bogey and he would go on to triple bogey on 18 to finish at 8-over par. Phil Mickelson also had a bad round finishing at 5-over.